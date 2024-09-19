Amy Jackson's Birthday Wish For Son Andreas: "You're My Little Beam Of Sunshine"

Another day, another adorable post by Amy Jackson. On Thursday, September 19, the actress shared a slew of pictures and videos on Instagram celebrating her son Andreas' birthday. The little one turned 5 on Tuesday, September 17. The first click captures a baby Andreas sleeping peacefully in his mother's arms. The following photo features Andreas smiling at the lens, dressed in a suit. Seems like Amy and her little munchkin love to embark on vacations as the next few snaps are full of their travel outings. In one frame the mother-son duo exude happy vibes twinning in ethnic ensembles. They even enjoyed a sauna bath in a separate video. A cutesy photograph shows Andreas holding a board with the words, “I want to be an actor” written with a black marker. The rest of the pictures present Amy and Andreas' lovely bond. The final clip shows the actress lifting Andreas in her arms in a picturesque setting, on a hilltop.

Along with the post, Amy Jackson wrote a heartfelt note that read, “17.09.2019. Five years and 9 months of loving you. The day you came into this world, Dre, everything lit up. You're my little beam of sunshine - so kind, so clever, and funny as anything, there's never a dull moment when you're around. You know exactly what you want, and watching you grow into the little man you are makes me the proudest mummy. I love you more than words can say.”

Amy Jackson got married to Ed Westwick on August 23 in Southern Italy. The couple dropped a carousel of pictures on social media through a joint Instagram post. While the glimpses revealed a dreamy vintage wedding, it was Andreas' sweet moments that stole the show. The five-year-old is seen walking alongside Amy and Ed. In one frame, he shares a warm hug with Ed while in another the youngster smiles ear-to-ear seeing his mother's bridal entry.

Amy Jackson shares Andreas with her former partner George Panayiotou. Previously, the actress talked about her son's equation with Ed Westwick claiming that Andreas “gave the green light” to her now husband. Read the full story here: