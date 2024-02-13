Amy Jackson Says Son Andreas 'Gave The Green Light' To Her Fiance Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson with son Andreas. (courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the popular TV show Gossip Girl, got engaged in January this year. Amy, who is a mother to Andreas ( her son with ex-fiance George Panayiotou), talked about Ed and Andreas' equation in an interview with India Today. Amy Jackson said, "Andreas has known Ed since his whole existence. I think he was two when he was introduced to Ed. We were very good friends. And he's been a part of his life for as long as he can remember. So, I think that's one of the reasons I love Ed so much. It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a mother and as a working mom."

The actress also talked about her son's reaction to the proposal and recalled, "He was delighted. It was so funny, because a few months ago, I had a ring, and it was on this finger. And he was like, Mummy, you're not married? And he asked, Why are you not married to Eddie mummy? I said, He hasn't asked me and he said well, I am going to tell him."

Amy Jackson added, "I don't know whether that was an encouragement from his side. He gave the green light even before Ed probably had it in his mind."

Ed proposed to Amy in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January this year. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot."

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam.. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.