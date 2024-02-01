Pics: Amy Jackson's Birthday Celebrations With Fiance Ed Westwick And Son By Her Side

Amy shared this image. (courtesy: AmyJackson)

Amy Jackson, who got engaged to boyfriend Ed Westwick a couple of days back, shared a few videos on her Instagram story from her birthday celebrations. Amy celebrated her 32nd birthday on January 31. In the first story shared, Amy and her son can be seen dancing on the bed. Amy captioned the picture, "Just a quiet one." In another reel, Amy, her fiance Ed Westwick and son can be seen having a fun time. Dropping a cake emoji, Amy wrote, "happiest" on the picture. Amy also shared a glimpse of the bithday decor and a mirror selfie of herself. Take a look:

A photo shared on Instagram shows Amy and her fiance posing with birthday cakes. Dressed in a black outfit, Amy can be seen pouting.

Ed Westwick also wished Amy on her birthday. The carousel post features a couple of selfies, pictures from their dinner dates and outings. Ed simply wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Kid xx @iamamyjackson." Take a look:

Ed proposed to Amy in Gstaad, Switzerland and the pictures from the proposal are absolutely stunning. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot." In the comments section of the post Kiara Advani dropped heart emojis. "Omg! Congratulations love," wrote Kriti Sanon."Biggest congratulations angel," read Orry's comment.

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in. Ed is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the popular TV show Gossip Girl.