Amy Jackson And Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Are Engaged. See Proposal Pics From Switzerland

Amy Jackson with Ed Westwick. (courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Congratulations are in order for actress Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the popular TV show Gossip Girl. Ed proposed to Amy in Gstaad, Switzerland and the pictures from the proposal are absolutely dreamy. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot." In the comments section of the post Kiara Advani dropped heart emojis. "Omg! Congratulations love," wrote Kriti Sanon."Biggest congratulations angel," read Orry's comment.

Antara Marwah commented, "Omggg congratulations babe." Lisa Haydon's comment read, "Awww love congrats and glacier 3000." Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations." Sophie Choudry added, "Yessss! Best news." Another comment from an Instagram user added, "Omgggggg epic proposal congrats so happy for you guys OMG OMG OMG and in Switzerland." A few Gossip Girl references were also made in the comments section. "After you're married, we better get a video of her saying I'm Mrs. Chuck Bass," wrote a fan of the show. "Chuck Bass is getting married," another one added. "I hope he proposed to her in his Chuck Bass voice," read another.

See the photos from the proposal here:

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.