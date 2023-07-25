Inside Ed Westwick And Girlfriend Amy Jackson's 'Lazy Monsoon Mornings' In Udaipur

Image was Instagrammed by Amy. (courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Ekk Deewana Tha actor Amy Jackson is making the most of her holiday in India with her boyfriend, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. After spending the weekend in Mumbai, the couple flew out to Udaipur, Rajasthan. On Tuesday, Amy Jackson shared a bunch of pictures from their Rajasthan trip on Instagram. In one of the pictures, we can see Ed sitting in their hotel room in a white bathrobe. Amy also shared pictures from their breakfast table as she and Ed feasted on the delicacies. She kept the caption short and simple and wrote, "Long, lazy monsoon mornings."

After touring around the iconic places in Mumbai, like the India Gate on Saturday, the couple was spotted at a restaurant in Bandra on Sunday, enjoying a quiet lunch in each other's company . The duo was pictured while they stepped out of the restaurant. For the lunch date, Amy Jackson was seen wearing a bright orange pantsuit while her boyfriend Ed Westwick kept it simple in a black shirt and pants.

Later in the day, Ed Westwick, who came to Mumbai to show his support for his girlfriend, Amy Jackson's upcoming movie, Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae, organized a glamorous party in the city at a restaurant called Bastian. The party was attended by his girlfriend Amy Jackson in a magnificent black corset top, fitted pants, and stylish black heels. Ed Westwick, on his part also looked effortlessly dapper in a black denim shirt paired with a white t-shirt.

For the unversed, Ed Westwick is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the iconic TV show Gossip Girl. Over the weekend, the couple shared identical images from the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Sharing a bunch of images, which contains a geotag for Mumbai and begins with a selfie of the couple, Amy Jackson wrote, “Namaste ya lil tinker.” Ed Westwick responded by saying, “B****y tinker tots everywhere.” In the carousel, the two are also seen hanging out with friends.

On the work front, Ed Westwick was last seen in the 2021 film Me You Madness. Amy Jackson, meanwhile, will be seen next in Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.