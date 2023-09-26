Amy Jackson Reacts To Being Trolled, Compared To Cillian Murphy For This Pic

Amy Jackson shared this image. (courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Actress Amy Jackson recently found herself on the receiving end of brutal trolling after she posted a couple of pictures of herself from an event she attended. Several users on the Internet trolled the actress, adding that looks like Cillian Murphy in the photos. Several references were made to his iconic screen characters Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders and J Robert Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The comments section was flooded with remarks like "Cillian Murphy female version," "Thomas Shelby at Money Heist," and "that's Robert Oppenheimer." Another comment read, "She looks like female version of Cillian Murphy." A second added, "So I am not the only one who thinks this photo of yours looks like the female version of Cillian Murphy." A third read, "Real id se ao Cillian."

Now, the actress has reacted to the the trolling. In an interview with The Times of India, Amy said this about comparisons to Cillian Murphy, "I'm over the moon. He's chiselled perfection. I'll get my flat cap and Brummie (Birmingham) accent ready for a Peaky Blinders comeback."

She said this addressing the trolls, "I'm an actor and I take my job very seriously. For the last month, I've been filming a new project in the UK. So, for the character I am playing, I had to slim down and fully commit myself to the role. The online outcry from the (mainly male) Indian demographic is quite sad. I have worked with male co-stars who had to drastically change their look for a film, and they were highly praised for it. The moment a woman does it through unusual hair and makeup that doesn't conform to their idealism of beauty, they think they have the right to troll you."

Amy Jackson was trolled for these photos:

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.