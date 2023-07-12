Robert Downey Jr Almost Caught Cillian Murphy On Camera. Then Tommy Shelby Happened

Cillian Murphy in a still from a video. (courtesy: robertdowneyjr)

You are likely to be in the minority if you have not heard of Christopher Nolan's latest cinematic offering Oppenheimer. The biographical thriller boasts of a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy in the titular character alongside big names such as Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Josh Hartnett, and Casey Affleck, among others. Needless to say, the film has captured the imagination of cinema fans globally. Lucky for us, everyone's favourite Robert Downey Jr has offered us some choicest glimpses into the premiere of the film in France as well as a cast get-together in New York. If spotting some of the biggest Hollywood stars in one video was not enough, fans were thrilled to see the usually reclusive Cillian Murphy caught on camera by Robert Downey Jr, albeit for a few seconds.

In the video, we get to see Cillian Murphy for a split second before he covers Robert Downey Jr's camera with his hand, without even turning to look at it. Fans of the actor lost no time to mention this in the comments section, with most of them referring to Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, the iconic character from the British period drama Peaky Blinders. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Even the genius Tony Stark couldn't record Cillian for more than 3 seconds on his cell phone.” Another commented, “Absolutely living for the elusive Cillian content.” “Bro turned on Thomas Shelby mode,” said another fan.

In addition to the cast of the film, actor John Krasinski – married to Emily Blunt – also appears in the video. He is seen poking his head between Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt who are engaged in conversation. He then has his head pushed down by his wife, reminiscent of scenes from his show The Office where he plays Jim Halpert.

Fans were quick to gush about John Krasinski in the comments. “John Krasinski being a meme,” one fan wrote. “John Krasinski is the soul of the entire movie, he is kept in cc by Nolan,” another joked. “I love seeing John get to be a part of the fun,” another noted. “Krasinski always in Halpert mode,” said another fan.

As mentioned above, the video shared by Robert Downey Jr includes glimpses of Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt, among others. Sharing the video, the Iron Man star wrote, “What an evening leading up to Oppenheimer's French Premiere in Paris. Vive le cinéma.” Check out the post here:

That's not all. Robert Downey Jr also shared another post; this time featuring pictures with the principal cast of the film. In the images, Robert Downey Jr is seen alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, John Krasinski – don't miss the Jazz hands – and a smiling Cillian Murphy. The happy bunch is seated with the New York skyline in the background and a pizza box on the table. Sharing the images, Robert Downey Jr said, “Linking up with my Oppenheimer cast mates...wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo?”

John Krasinski replied to the post saying, “Jazz hands,” lest one should miss it. The official account of IMAX said, “Saving this photo for whenever we need a pick-me-up,” and we cannot help but agree. Actress Carol Castro said, “I've never seen Cillian like this! Wow! A happy time for real.” American YouTuber Brittany Broski spoke for all of us when she said, “I am crying! How did you get Cillian to smile!” Another fan said, “Cillian Murphy...Smiling? One user could not help but create an Oppenheimer X The Office crossover moment and said, "Spoiler alert: The bomb explodes and the scene cuts to Krasinski looking at the camera! (Theme song from The Office).” “I love how John Krasinski is just there,” noted another, with laughing emojis.

Check out the post here:

Oppenheimer is a biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world's first atomic bomb. Oppenheimer is set to release in theatres on July 21, clashing with another much-awaited film Barbie, headlined by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.