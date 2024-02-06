Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Celebrations With Son And Fiance Ed Westwick

Image instagrammed by Amy Jackson. (courtesy: AmyJackson)

Amy Jackson, who rang in her 32nd birthday on January 31, shared a few images from her birthday celebrations and it is all kinds of fun. In the first picture, Amy can be seen kissing her son. In another click, her son can be seen making a birthday cake for her while he licks his finger. There are glimpses of Amy and her son having a fun time. Amy's fiance Ed Westwick can also be spotted in the pictures. Amy wrote in the caption, "It's been emosh." Take a look at the pictures here:

Ed Westwick wished Amy with an adorable post on her birthday. The carousel post features a couple of selfies, pictures from their dinner dates and outings. Ed simply wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Kid xx @iamamyjackson." Take a look:

Ed proposed to Amy in Gstaad, Switzerland and the pictures from the proposal are absolutely stunning. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot." In the comments section of the post Kiara Advani dropped heart emojis. "Omg! Congratulations love," wrote Kriti Sanon."Biggest congratulations angel," read Orry's comment.

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in. Ed is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the popular TV show Gossip Girl.