<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: <i>Gossip Girl</i> Fame Ed Westwick Grooves To Tamannaah Bhatia's Dance Number <i>Ghafoor</i>

While the Internet has been going crazy over the song Ghafoor from Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, there's a new member in the fan club who's been grooving to it. Ed Westwick, popular as Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl, was seen dancing to the track featuring Tamannaah Bhatia. The clip has since gone viral on social media.

About Ghafoor

The Ghafoor music video features the OG baddies of Bollywood - Gulshan Grover, Shakti Kapoor, and Ranjeet. Tamannaah Bhatia once again owns the screen with her killer moves.

The video has been directed by Farah Khan, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and sung by Shilpa Rao and Ujwal Gupta.

Fan Reactions To Tamannaah Bhatia's Dance Moves

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has recently been entertaining audiences with electrifying dance numbers such as Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 and Kaavaalaa from Jailer, did not disappoint fans with Ghafoor in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

One fan commented, "Tamannaah is literally fire in Ghafoor," while another praised, "Tamannaah just nailed this song with her beauty, expressions, and dance moves."

Ghafoor is also a character in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, played by Arshad Warsi. As one fan pointed out, "Just miss Arshad here."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Produced by Gauri Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

In A Nutshell

While Ghafoor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood continues to trend online, a new video of Ed Westwick, aka Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl, enjoying the beats at a nightclub has also gone viral.

ALSO READ | Who Is The OG Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela Girl Replaced By Mona Singh In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?