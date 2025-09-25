Who Is The OG <i>Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela</i> Girl Replaced By Mona Singh In <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>?

While the world is currently busy discussing Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, it is the climax scene featuring Bobby Deol's iconic song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt that has stolen the show. Aryan Khan made fantastic use of VFX by replacing one of the two dancers with Mona Singh in the original song with Bobby Deol. This has sparked widespread curiosity about who the original dancer was that got replaced.

Who Is The Original Dancer In Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela?

The original dancer is Bhanu Khan, a popular background performer of the 1990s who featured in several hit songs.

In Gupt, Bhanu Khan played the role of a glamorous bartender who is seen matching steps with Bobby Deol as Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela begins. She is the woman in the white dress whom Aryan Khan digitally replaced with Mona Singh using VFX.

Some of her well-known performances include Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge (Raja Hindustani, 1996), Gutur Gutur (Dalaal, 1993), Ram Kasam Mera Bada Naam Ho Gaya (Gumrah, 1993), and Doodh Ban Jaaoongi Malai Ban Jaaoongi (Sarhad, 1995).

1997 में रिलीज़ हुई Gupt का गाना "दुनिया हसीनों का मेला" सोशल मीडिया पर धूम मचा रहा है. 70 लाख से ज्यादा लोग इस गाने को यूटूबर पर देख चुके हैं.



जिसने भी इस फ़िल्म को देखा है बॉबी देओल की एंट्री याद होगी, इस गाने में सफेद कॉस्ट्यूम में कोरस डांसर ने भी अच्छा डांस किया है.



Udit Narayan On Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela Going Viral After Two Decades

Udit Narayan was the playback singer of Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela in the 1997 film Gupt. With the song regaining momentum after so many years, Udit Narayan expressed his delight to the Hindustan Times.

He said, "I always believed this song had something timeless about it. Seeing it come alive again after so many years feels very special."

Such has been the impact of the song following the release of The Ba**ds of Bollywood that the original video has now surpassed 5 million views on YouTube.

"I feel very happy when I see so many reels being made on this song. People are dancing, lip-syncing, enjoying it in their own way - it shows that good music never gets old," concluded Udit Narayan.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Produced by Gauri Khan, The Ba**ds of Bollywood features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

In A Nutshell

Bobby Deol's Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt has gone viral once again. Aryan Khan featured the track in the crucial climax of The Ba**ds of Bollywood, making clever use of VFX to replace one of the dancers with Mona Singh. The Internet is abuzz with talks of this unexpected twist.

