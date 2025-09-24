<i>Ba***ds of Bollywood</i> Actor Rajat Bedi On Similarities Between Shah Rukh Khan And Son Aryan: "Both Are Sure Of What They Want"

Actor Rajat Bedi made his acting comeback in Aryan Khan's directorial debut project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He played the role of Jaraj Saxena, a man on the periphery of the industry who has been banned by the movie mafia.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Rajat shared his experience of working with Aryan in the web series. He also recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1995 film Zamaana Deewana, where he served as an assistant director to Ramesh Sippy.

The actor said, "I am full of gratitude to be a part of Aryan's first venture. I have had a journey with his father also in the past. When I was 18 years old, I entered the industry as an assistant director to Ramesh Sippy in Zamaana Deewana. For two and a half years, I was a child with Shah Rukh sir. My relationship goes way back then."

He added, "I had no idea this was under works. Aryan called me because he crafted this role for me. He told me, ‘Sir, please will you consider it?' I told him that you had me at Hello, you don't even need to narrate it. I put one condition to him that I started my career with your father, I want my son to start his career with you. My son will be launched shortly. He has assisted, been with Aryan for two years on this show.” Rajat's son, Vivaan Bedi, assisted Aryan Khan on The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Talking about the similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan, Rajat Bedi said, "There's a lot of similarities between Shah Rukh sir and Aryan. Energy is high and both are very sure of what they want to do."

"I told him so many times that he is so good looking, he should come in front of the camera. But, he was passionate and sure about directing and making. His enthusiasm and excitement are very much like him only,” he added.

Produced by Gauri Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.