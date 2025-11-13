Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Message Amid Dharmendra's Health Concern: "Each Day A Moment Of Adversity"

Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic message on his blog on Thursday. The message read, "Reconcile...and reconcile with what.... when the reconciliation breeds none... Each day a moment of adversity... and the strength needed to cope and survive."

Amitabh Bachchan's message comes a day after his viral video of driving a BMW on the streets of Juhu left fans wondering if he visited his decades-old friend Dharmendra at home after he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Amitabh Bachchan's Viral Video

On Wednesday evening, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted driving his BMW amid a sea of paparazzi, somewhere in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The paparazzi surrounded his car in an attempt to click a picture of the superstar behind the wheel. Amitabh Bachchan was even seen stopping his car for a minute as media and passers-by leaned over his car.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra collaborated on several hit films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Ram Balram.

Dharmendra's Treatment Continues "At Home"

Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since October 31.

Dr Prof Pratit Samdani, who was treating Dharmendra at the hospital, confirmed to NDTV that the veteran actor's treatment "would continue at home."

"Dharmendraji has been discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr Prof Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told NDTV on November 12.

Dharmendra's family also issued a statement, saying that the actor had been discharged from the hospital.

It read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Dharmendra, one of the most celebrated matinee icons, is known for films like Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl. Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

He will next be seen in Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda playing the lead. The film is slated to be released on December 25.

Also Read | Viral Video: Amitabh Bachchan Mobbed by Paparazzi While Taking His BMW For A Spin