<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: Complaint Over Ranbir Kapoor's E-Cigarette Scene, Human Rights Body Seeks Report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday has sought an Action Taken Report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Mumbai Police over a complaint against Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, stating the Netflix series shows Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor using a banned e-cigarette without any warning or disclaimer.

According to IANS, a Vinay Joshi of a legal rights organisation called Legal Rights Observatory has filed the complaint.

In the complaint, dated September 22, The Ba***ds of Bollywood shows "a well known actor, Ranbir Kapoor, using a banned e-cigarette on screen, without any warning or disclaimer".

"The complainant further alleged that the scene was streamed openly, which misled or negatively influenced young viewers by promoting the use of such banned substances... The complainant has sought legal action against the actors, producers and Netflix for violating Indian laws and spreading harmful content," the complaint further read.

Ranbir Kapoor appears in a cameo in the series finale of The Ba***ds of Bollywood where he plays himself. In the scene, the actor meets filmmaker Karan Johar and Sanya (Anya Singh), who is the manager of the series lead Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya). It is in this scene that Ranbir Kapoor is seen using a vape.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Emraan Hashmi have important cameos in the seven-episode show, which dropped on Netflix on September 18.

NDTV has reached out to Netflix for a comment.

