Spoiler Alert: All The Cameos In <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> You Didn't See Coming

Netflix's new series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is finally out, and it's already taking social media by storm. While the Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol starrer has been making headlines for Aryan Khan's much-anticipated directorial debut, the show has also created quite the buzz for another reason: its starry cameos.

From party scenes to award nights, the series is peppered with Bollywood's biggest names.

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the show yet and want to experience the surprises first-hand, stop reading now. This list reveals all the celebrity cameos sprinkled across the episodes.

Here's a rundown of all the celebrities who pop up in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood:

The first episode kicks things off in style, with no fewer than eight celebrity appearances during a success party sequence. Karan Johar shows up as himself in an extended cameo that spans multiple episodes. Joining him at the party are Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Sara Ali Khan.

Episode 2 raises the stakes with a hilarious scene featuring Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli, who are seen locked in a heated debate over which food reigns supreme, Vada Pav or Idli Sambar. Rapper Badshah shows up as himself for a surprise cameo.

Fans are in for a treat when Emraan Hashmi enters the series as himself, lending a helping hand to Lakshya and Sahher's characters as they prep for a new Karan Johar film. At Johar's request, he takes on the role of a substitute intimacy coach, with a ROFL segment alongside Raghav Juyal.

Arshad Warsi makes his grand entry as Gafoor Ismail, a gangster whose look seems strikingly inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's avatar in Raees. And speaking of SRK, the superstar himself makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance later in the series.

The cameos don't stop there. Salman Khan makes a surprise entry, and fans get to see another set of celebrity appearances at an award night sequence.

Alongside SRK, stars including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni, Shalini Passi, and Arjun Kapoor walk into the spotlight.

But the cherry on top? Ranbir Kapoor's brief but memorable appearance that "takes the cake."

Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood dropped on September 18, 2025, and spans seven episodes.

With Aryan Khan stepping behind the camera, and a cast that includes Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhry alongside Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol, the show was already one of the most anticipated of the year.

