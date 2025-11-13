<i>The Devil Wears Prada 2</i> Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Restart The Style-O-Meter

The much-awaited teaser trailer for Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally out, leaving fans rejoiced.

A follow-up to the original 2006 film, the sequel could be seen reuniting much of the same cast for another trip into the chaotic world of the fictional Runway magazine. The Devil Wears Prada sequel is set to arrive nearly a decade after the first film came out.

The 51-second-long teaser opens to show Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly walking through the hallways in her pointed red pumps. Soon after she enters the elevator in a classy black and white getup, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs steps in, flaunting her own style and a cunning smile.

Took you long enough, Miranda quips to Andy in the teaser, referencing the fans' long wait for the sequel. The teaser has been perfectly synced with Madonna's Vogue.

As per Variety, the sequel will follow Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, who tries to navigate her career in a world where print journalism remains on the verge of dying. It is soon after that Miranda finds herself facing her former junior assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who now works as a high-powered executive with a company that Miranda seeks to collaborate with.

The first film was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 bestselling novel of the same name. It tells the story of a young New Yorker, Andy (Anne Hathaway), who lands a job at a top fashion magazine under the ruthless Priestly.

Besides Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt, Stanley Tucci is also set to reprise his role in the upcoming movie.Written by Aline Brosh McKenna and directed by David Frankel, the film features new faces like Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, and Caleb Hearon, among others.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

