<i>The B***ds Of Bollywood</i> Star Bobby Deol Praises Aryan Khan's Upbringing: "Hats Off To Gauri And Shah Rukh"

All eyes are on Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The trailer has left everyone impressed, featuring major cameos by some of the biggest stars, along with an impressive core team. Bobby Deol plays the role of a superstar in the series whose nepo kid falls in love with an outsider. He recently spoke about how well Aryan Khan has been brought up, giving Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan due credit.

Speaking highly of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's parenting skills, Bobby Deol told News18 Showsha, "I haven't seen Aryan much as a child, but I have watched him over the years as he was growing up. I think he has shaped up to be a really good young man. Hats off to Gauri and Shah Rukh for bringing up Aryan and the other kids [Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan] so well!"

Bobby Deol further elaborated on being directed by the 27-year-old, saying, "It was a pleasure working with him. I think he's one of a kind. He's very dedicated. He has so much conviction. He has a very strong belief in what he does. He makes it happen. I remember hearing the script, but he brought so much more out of it over time. What I love most about him is that he listens, and that's the most important thing."

"But it's a good thing, as I discovered so much about myself as an actor while working on the sets of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. One thing I can tell you is that he's going to be a name to reckon with. He'll be someone very special, very sought-after. He's so talented and grounded too. He doesn't take anything for granted," Bobby Deol concludes, asserting his full faith in Aryan Khan's talent.

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series is rumoured to feature cameos by actors such as Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. The show will be released on September 18, 2025.

