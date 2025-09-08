<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Trailer: Lakshya Takes On Bobby Deol In A No-Holds Barred Face-Off, Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo Packs A Punch

The trailer of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is out and it offers a wild, irreverent and fast-paced look at the glitzy yet chaotic world of cinema, with just the right amount of satire, romance and action.

It introduces Lakshya's character, Aasman - an aspiring actor with an ego, flair and a knack for stirring trouble.

The film opens with a jab at his antics, as someone asks, "You must like saying weird things, right? Creating a scene wherever you go." Aasman's deadpan reply, "Actor hoon, tamasha karna toh kaam hai mera," sets the tone perfectly.

We then get a glimpse of Aasman's rise - walking red carpets and attending premieres, with his family beaming with pride at his acting career. But the glamour quickly turns sour when critics slam his debut, calling it "bad." Aasman dismisses them coolly to Raghav Juyal, "Critics like to suck up star kids."

The romance angle kicks in with Sahher Bambba, whose chemistry with Aasman brings a lighter, more playful contrast to the otherwise sharp narrative.

The trailer's voiceover cleverly sums it up: "Love, hate, and hate, love is chemistry. And no one makes better love stories than Dharma", and introduces Karan Johar.

Things escalate when Sahher is revealed to be the daughter of Bobby Deol, leading to a tense confrontation.

Bobby says, "This is my daughter's first film, and this is not the launch I want for my daughter."

The film dives into the industry's politics, as Aasman lands a three-film deal with Sodawallah Productions but faces a dilemma: "But I am doing a KJO film," he protests. The production head bluntly instructs him to drop the Karan Johar film, and Karan himself appears, gripping Aasman's face and growling, "Get your contract sorted or you are out of the film."

The trailer doesn't shy away from showing the darker side of stardom - Aasman gets arrested, lamenting, "Came to become an actor, but I never thought that I'd have to do this much acting."

There are high-octane fight sequences, including a showdown with Bobby Deol.

Adding to the trailer's charm are quick, almost blink-and-you-miss-it appearances from Disha Patani, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah and Rajat Bedi.

A particularly fun exchange between Aamir and Aasman has the actor telling him, "Get lost."

The trailer ends on a laugh-out-loud note with Manoj Pahwa's complaint, "I don't want to see Badshah's face thinking it's singer Badshah," before Shah Rukh Khan enters with manager Pooja Dadlani.

Background

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends [as they] navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series is also rumoured to feature cameos by actors like Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. The show will release on September 18.