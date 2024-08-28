Amy Jackson's Son Adorably Stole The Show At Her Wedding To Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got married in Southern Italy and shared a video from the wedding on social media. The video has clippings from Amy's bridal entry, glimpses of the 16th century wedding venue, the couple's first dance after the wedding. However, the cutest moment would have to be Amy and Ed Westwick walking with the actress' son by their side (Amy has a son with former partner and hotelier George Panayioto). In another clip, her son is seen smiling away as his mom makes a bridal entry. Aww.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick captioned the post, "With the sun setting behind us, surrounded by our dearest friends and family, we exchanged our vows in a moment we'll cherish forever. Our dream was to infuse the beauty of our English garden into our special day, and Federica Sottili made that vision come alive. The secret garden ceremony you crafted was nothing short of enchanting - it was pure magic."

Sharing their wedding video, the couple captioned it, "Nestled in the hills of Southern Italy, we found the 16th century Castello di Rocca Cilento, owned by the incredible Sgueglia family. Stefano, Pina, Tonio and Piera you've created something extraordinary filled with love and warmth - we couldn't have asked for anything more."

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick shared the first picture from their wedding over the weekend and they captioned it, "The journey has just begun."

Ed proposed to Amy Jackson in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January this year. Their wedding festivities began at the Amalfi Coast in Italy with "a pizza and pasta night" to welcome the guests.