Amy Jackon, Ed Westwick Become Parents To Baby Boy: "Welcome To The World"

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have started a new chapter in their lives. On Monday, the couple announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy. The couple have posted a set of heartwarming monochrome pictures on Instagram.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick named their newborn Oscar Alexander Westwick.

The opening frame shows Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick cradling little Oscar in their arms. He is wrapped in a cloth with his name written on it. Oscar's tiny hand in the second snap leaves us gushing.

Amy Jackson kissing her baby boy affectionately has to be the sweetest photo in the album.

The side note read, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick. (white heart emoji).

Amy Jackson announced her pregnancy in October last year through a stunning maternity photoshoot. She uploaded a slew of photographs on Instagram with her husband, Ed Westwick.

In the pictures, Amy Jackson looked like a dream in a white dress, flaunting her baby bump. Ed Westwick complemented his wife in a white T-shirt and black trousers. The pair dished out major couple goals, looking happier than ever.

The caption said, “Mum & Dad”

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got married in a fairytale-like ceremony at Amalfi Coast, Italy. The lavish wedding took place in a 16th-century Castello di Rocca Cilento.

The three-day grandeur kicked off with a sunset cruise on the Motonave Patrizia along the coast of Ravello, Positano, and Sorrento. It was followed by a lavish marriage ceremony the next day and wrapped up with an Italian brunch at Giardini Del Fuenti in Vietri Sul Mare.

Amy Jackson, for her D-day, picked out a beautiful Alberta Ferretti gown. Ed Westwick, on the other hand, resorted to a classic Armani tuxedo.

The wedding was attended by Kelly Rutherford, Jack Whitehall, Mohammed Al Turki and Daisy Lowe, among others.

Oscar Alexander Westwick is Amy Jackson's second son. She shares a 5-year-old son Andreas with her ex-fiance, hotelier George Panayiotou.

Once again, many congratulations to Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick.