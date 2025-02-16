Abhishek Bachchan's Picture-Perfect Moment With Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick At British Asian Trust Gala

The British Asian Trust's annual gala dinner was held at The Peninsula London on Wednesday, February 12. The event saw a distinguished guest list, including Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, his wife and actress Amy Jackson and Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan.

Ed Westwick shared a glimpse of the gala on Instagram. The opening frame featured him posing on the red carpet with Amy and Abhishek. Ed looked sharp in a crisp black tuxedo, while Amy, who is expecting her second child, dazzled in a shimmery golden gown. Abhishek, on the other hand, opted for a black blazer paired with matching trousers and a white shirt.

The side note read, "£750k raised last night with @thebritishasiantrust !! Lovely people, incredible stories and wonderful food! Congratulations to the team on all their great work."

Earlier this month, Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 49th birthday. On the special occasion, the actor received a warm wish from his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She shared an adorable childhood picture of Abhishek on Instagram and wished "good health" and "love" to him.

In the picture, Abhishek looked adorable as held the steering wheel of a toy car while wearing a black dungaree and a half-white sleeve shirt. In the caption, she wrote, "Here's wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless".

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie, released on November 22, also featured Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johny Lever, Pearle Dey and Kristin Goddard.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the Rising Sun Films banner, I Want to Talk is now available for streaming on Prime Video.