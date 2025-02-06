Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Childhood Pic Of Abhishek Bachchan On His 49th Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 49th birthday on February 5. On this occasion, his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable childhood picture of Abhishek and wished "good health" and "love" to him.

Aishwarya took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a childhood picture of Abhishek while sharing a heartfelt note for him on his 49th birthday.

In the picture, Abhishek looks adorable as holds a steering wheel of a toy car while wearing a black dungaree and a half white sleeve shirt.

While sharing the photos, Aishwarya wrote, "Here's wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless".

Several other celebrities also wished the Guru actor on his 49th birthday. The father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from the time when Junior B was born to celebrate the birthday of his son.

The black and white pictures posted on Big B's blog shows the legendary actor at a hospital. Surrounded by a group of nurses near an infant incubator, a tiny Abhishek can be seen wrapped in a cloth.

Amitabh can be seen leaning forward and looking closely with affection at baby Abhishek.

Along with the picture, Big B wrote: "And tonight shall be a latish night .. Abhishek turns 49 .. and his new year shall be brought in .. Feb 5, 1976 .. Time has passed rapidly .. !!!!"

He added, "At times there is a desire to foment the mind and express the thoughts with what needs to be said .. an urge .. But with the universal information bureau spread across every corner of the hemisphere, the arousal of many tributaries , not necessarily compassionate with the text , gets mutilated .. So .."

Abhishek also received heartfelt birthday wishes from Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre and Sonam Kapoor among others.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Singham actor posted a candid picture with 'Junior Bachchan' along with a hilarious caption.

He wrote, "Always making my chest like a blouse"... hahaha. Happy birthday @bachchan," accompanied a red heart emoji.Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in multiple films, including 'Bol Bachchan', 'LOC: Kargil', 'Yuva', and 'Zameen'. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie have always been appreciated by fans.

Sonam shared a still from their famous track Masakali from Delhi 6 film and captioned it, "Happy birthday Abhishek.

Wishing Abhishek, Sonali Bendre wrote,

"Happu Birthday, AB! Sending lots of love and best wishes your way @bachchan"Kajol shared a picture of Abhishek and wrote, "Here's to an amazing day and even better year ahead, Abhishek! Happy Birthday."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie, released on November 22, features Abhishek in the lead role alongside Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johny Lever, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the Rising Sun Films banner, the film is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

If reports are to be believed, he will be next seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan.

