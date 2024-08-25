Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick Are Now Married: "The Journey Has Just Begun"

Amy Jackson married Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in Italy. The Ekk Deewana Tha star shared dreamy pictures from her white wedding. Ammy wore a white gown and she accessorized her bridal look with a long veil. She can be seen holding a bouquet. Ed Westwick was dressed in a white Tuxedo. In one click, the newlyweds can be seen posing for the camera. In the other click, Ed can be seen looking at Amy while her eyes are fixed on camera. Sharing the pictures, Amy wrote in the caption, "The journey has just begun" and dropped a ring emoji. Take a look:

Before flying down to Italy, Amy shared an in-flight cosy picture with Ed and she captioned it, "Let's get married baby." Take a look:

Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted a pre-wedding party on a luxurious yacht. Glimpses from the fun bash were dropped on Instagram by entrepreneur Rohini Iyer. In the opening frame of the montage, Amy is seen walking toward the yacht, dressed in a beautiful white gown. Her fiance Ed Westwick follows behind. The soon-to-be bride and groom flash their million-dollar smiles for the camera. We also got a sneak peek of Amy's son Andreas (who she shares with her ex-partner George Panayiotou) having a great time. The clip ends with a picture of the invitation card that read, "Amy & Ed. 23rd August 2024. Welcome to Amalfi Coast. Enjoy The Costiera." Take a look:

Ed proposed to Amy Jackson in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January this year and the photos were viral. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot." Take a look:

Amy Jackson was seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Ed Westwick is best known for his role as Charles "Chuck" Bass in Gossip Girl.