Inside Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick's Pre-Wedding Festivities In Italy

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are all set to tie the knot soon. Ahead of the wedding, the couple jetted off to the Amalfi Coast in Italy for the pre-wedding festivities. They kickstarted the celebrations by spending time with their friends on a luxurious yacht. Glimpses from the fun bash were dropped on Instagram by entrepreneur Rohini Iyer. In the opening frame of the montage, Amy is seen walking toward the yacht, dressed in a beautiful white gown. Her fiance Ed Westwick follows behind. The soon-to-be bride and groom flash their million-dollar smiles for the camera. Rugged mountains and ruffling waters dominate the picturesque setting. Next, the Gossip Girl actress strikes some alluring poses against the yacht deck and Ed Westwick soon joins her. We also got a sneak peek of Amy's son Andreas (who she shares with her ex-partner George Panayiotou) having a great time. The clip ends with a picture of the invitation card that read, “Amy & Ed. 23rd August 2024. Welcome to Amalfi Coast. Enjoy The Costiera.”

“La Dolce Vita. Celebrating my lovelies Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick. Love you both to the moon and back (red heart emoji),” read the side note. Replying to the post, actress Shamita Shetty dropped red hearts.

Amy Jackson treated her fans to a set of stunning close-up photos from the yacht party. She picked her dress from the shelves of Vivienne Westwood. Her bold red lips and neat bun added an extra edge to the frame. “Channelling the 1960s Golden Era for our cruise along the Amalfi on day one of our wedding weekend,” she wrote. Check out the post below:

Not too long ago, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick posted a bunch of photos from the wedding venue on Instagram. An in-flight moment captures the lovebirds sharing a kiss. Don't miss her customised “BRIDE” diamond earrings. We can also spot Amy's would-be in-laws and her son Andreas in the album. “Let's get married baby,” she captioned. Take a look:

Earlier in January, Ed Westwick proposed to Amy Jackson in Gstaad, Switzerland. The actress shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram and said, “Hell yes”, adding a ring emoji.

We can't wait for Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick to post their wedding pictures.