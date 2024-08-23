Advertisement

Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick Fly To Italy For Wedding: "Let's Get Married Baby"

"Italy, here we come," Amy Jackson wrote


Amy Jackson with Ed Westwick. (courtesy: iamamyjackson)
New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Amy Jackson is all set to marry fiance Ed Westwick. The couple checked into their wedding venue, Amalfi Coast in Italy and Amy posted photos from some in-flight moments with her fiance Ed, her to-be in-laws and her son Andreas (who she has with her ex-partner George Panayiotou). "Let's get married baby," Amy Jackson captioned the post. Sharing another picture on her Instagram stories, Amy wrote, "Italy, here we come." Amy Jackson and actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the popular TV show Gossip Girl, got engaged in January this year.

See photos posted by Amy here:

Amy Jackson shared another picture and she wrote, "Italy, here we come." Take a look:

Ed proposed to Amy Jackson in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January this year and the photos went insanely viral. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot."

Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou. They have a son named Andreas together.

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam.. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.


