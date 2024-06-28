For Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick, A Birthday Wish From Fiancee Amy Jackson

Amy pictured with Ed.(courtesy: iamamyjackson)

On Ed Westwick's 37th birthday, Bollywood actor and his fiancee Amy Jackson shared a super cute post on Instagram. She shared an album sealed with a kiss and wrote in her caption, "You're the best decision I've ever made. Happy Birthday, baby." In the comments section of Amy's post, Ed Westwick wrote, "My dreams come true with you everyday. Thank you for this sweet message. I love you." Amy Jackson and actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the popular TV show Gossip Girl, got engaged in January this year.

Take a look at Amy Jackson's post for fiance Ed here:

Ed proposed to Amy Jackson in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January this year and the photos went insanely viral. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot." Check out the photos here:

Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou. They have a son named Andreas together.

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.