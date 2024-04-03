Inside Amy Jackson's 'Blessed Easter' Celebrations With Fiance Ed Westwick And Son

Amy shared this image. (courtesy: AmyJackson)

Amy Jackson treated her Instafam to some foodlicious and fun pictures from her Easter celebrations with son Andreas and fiance Ed Westwick by her side. In one picture, Ed Westwick can be seen savouring some dessert. In another click, Andreas can be seen munching a piece of bread. Amy can be seen relishing some fresh strawberries in a picture. The album features moments from Amy, Andreas and Ed's fun-filled family time. In one click, Amy and Adreas can be seen seated on a branch of tree. Wearing a spider man's mask, the little one can be seen goofing around in a video. Sharing the pictures, Amy wrote, "I know what they mean by a Blessed Easter. It's our first Spring Season in the new home and if this weekend was anything to go by... I think we're going to have a lovely lil life ahead. I hope you had a beautiful Easter you gorgeous bunch - now zip this mouth shut and get my chocoholic ass to the gymmmmm." Take a look:

Amy Jackson, who rang in her 32nd birthday on January 31, shared a few images from her birthday celebrations. In the first picture, Amy can be seen kissing her son. In another click, her son can be seen making a birthday cake for her while he licks his finger. There are glimpses of Amy and her son having a fun time. Amy's fiance Ed Westwick can also be spotted in the pictures. Amy wrote in the caption, "It's been emosh." Take a look at the pictures here:

Ed proposed to Amy in Gstaad, Switzerland and the pictures from the proposal are absolutely stunning. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot." In the comments section of the post Kiara Advani dropped heart emojis. "Omg! Congratulations love," wrote Kriti Sanon."Biggest congratulations angel," read Orry's comment.

Amy Jackson's first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. Ed is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the popular TV show Gossip Girl.