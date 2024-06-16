Inside Bride-To-Be Amy Jackson's Bachelorette Party With Her Friends

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Bride-to-be Amy Jackson celebrated her bachelorette party with her friends on a private jet in France.

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram account on Saturday to drop a series of pictures.

In the first photo, Amy looks confident as she boards a private jet. The next photos show her in a chic white suit, sun hat, netted white gloves, and large pearl earrings. She is also wearing a 'bride-to-be' sash and holding a drink.

Amy also took pictures with her friends on the private jet, all of them smiling and having fun. In the last photo, her friends are seen wearing masks with Amy's face on them, posing near the jet.

The Ekk Deewana Tha actress recently announced her engagement to actor Ed Westwick, popular for his roles in shows like Gossip Girl and White Gold.

Back in 2022, Amy made her relationship with Ed Westwick Instagram official. Ed is also an actor. He is best known for his role in Gossip Girl.

Amy earlier dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year.

Reportedly, the couple parted ways in 2021, after which Amy removed all their pictures together from her Instagram account.