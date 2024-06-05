Inside Amy Jackson's 'Sicilian Heaven' With Usual Suspects Fiance Ed Westwick And Son

Amy Jackson shared this image. (courtesy: AmyJackson)

Amy Jackson loves to travel and her latest post can vouch for that. Amy Jackson shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram from Sicily. She was accompanied by her usual suspects - fiance Ed Westwick and son Andreas. In the first click, Amy can be seen kissing her son as they soak the sunlight on a beach. In another click, Amy and Ed Westwick can be seen kissing. In another slide, little Andreas can be seen putting flowers in her mother's hair. In the last slide, little Andreas, seated between Amy and Ed Westwick can be seen enjoying a ride in an aeroplane. The carousel album also features a solo picture of Amy and a couple picture of Amy and Ed. Sharing the pictures, Amy wrote, "A lil slice of Sicilian Heaven." Take a look:

Amy loves to share famjam pictures on her Instagram at regular intervals. A couple of months ago, she treated her Instafam to Easter celebrations. In a click, Andreas can be seen munching a piece of bread. Amy can be seen relishing some fresh strawberries in another picture. The album features moments from Amy, Andreas and Ed's fun-filled family time. In one click, Amy and Adreas can be seen seated on a branch of tree. Wearing a spider man's mask, the little one can be seen goofing around in a video. Sharing the pictures, Amy wrote, "I know what they mean by a Blessed Easter. It's our first Spring Season in the new home and if this weekend was anything to go by... I think we're going to have a lovely lil life ahead. I hope you had a beautiful Easter you gorgeous bunch - now zip this mouth shut and get my chocoholic ass to the gymmmmm." Take a look:

Ed proposed to Amy in Gstaad, Switzerland and the pictures from the proposal are absolutely stunning. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot."

Amy Jackson's first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. Ed is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on the popular TV show Gossip Girl.