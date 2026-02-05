Talwiinder Breaks Silence On Disha Patani Dating Rumours: "Falling In Love Right Now"

Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder sparked dating rumours after they were seen holding hands at the wedding of Nupur Sanon, sister of actor Kriti Sanon, in Udaipur. Disha attended the wedding with her close friend Mouni Roy, who was also present with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. Several videos from the event have since surfaced online and are widely circulating on social media.

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder has addressed the relationship rumours involving him and Disha.

What Talwiinder Said

He said, "We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard. We don't want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they're going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours."

Sharing his thoughts on love and relationships, Talwinder added, "I fall in love every day, I am falling in love right now."

About Talwiinder's Viral Moment With Disha Patani

One viral video in particular drew widespread attention. It showed Disha Patani and Talwiinder standing together and chatting. Talwiinder, who is known for not revealing his face in public, was seen interacting with Disha while keeping his face partially covered. In the clip, the two were holding hands and laughing as they spoke with Suraj Nambiar.

The video was later shared on Reddit, where it generated considerable discussion. While some users commented on Disha's friendly nature, others speculated about her equation with Talwiinder.

Speculation around a possible relationship grew further after Disha and Talwiinder were spotted together at the Udaipur airport. During the sighting, Talwinder once again concealed his face with a mask.



Also Read: Disha Patani Holds Hands With Punjabi Singer Talwinder At Nupur Sanon's Wedding. Internet Reacts