Disha Patani's Father Granted Weapons License After Firing At Their Barielly Home

Actor Disha Patani's father, retired DSP Jagadish Patani, has been granted a weapons license by the Barielly district administration following the attack at their ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh on September 11 and 12. The attack was carried by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang. A senior official confirmed the news to PTI on Sunday.

After the attack, Jagadish had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured him of providing adequate security after the incident.

Bareilly District Magistrate Avnish Singh told the news agency that Jagadish requested a weapons license after the attack on his residence. Following all formalities, he has now been granted a license for a revolver/pistol.

What Happened At Disha Patani's Ancestral Place

A group of unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired around 10 rounds outside the Patani home in Bareilly on September 11 and 12. The suspects were identified as active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, according to PTI.

A case was lodged at Kotwali police station, and the two suspects were killed in an encounter on September 17 in Ghaziabad by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), Haryana STF, and the Delhi unit.

Disha Patani's Work

Disha was last seen in the 2024 films Yodha in Hindi, Kalki 2898 AD in Telugu and Kanguva in Tamil. Kalki 2898 AD was her second Telugu film. With Kanguva, Disha made her Tamil debut.

This year, she played herself in Aryan Khan's debut Netflix web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Disha will soon debut in Hollywood with Kevin Spacey's Holiguards Saga - The Portal of Force. She is also a part of the ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle. Recently, she recreated the song Uncha Lamba Kad with Akshay Kumar for the film.