Amid Dating Rumours, Disha Patani And Talwiinder Walk Hand-In-Hand At Lollapalooza 2026. Watch

Disha Patani and Talwiinder are rumoured to be dating.

What's Happening

Rumours around Disha and Talwiinder intensified at Lollapalooza 2026, where the singer performed alongside Kehlani.

Following his set, videos surfaced online showing him and Disha walking out of the venue hand-in-hand through the crowd.

The two were later photographed leaving in the same car with friends.

The public appearance led many social media users to believe that the pair had made their relationship official.

As clips from the festival went viral, fans shared their reactions online. A social media user wrote, "Damn - it's as real as it gets now!!" whereas another comment read, "Why does it look like a scene from a Mohit Suri movie."

Neither Disha Patani nor Talwiinder has publicly confirmed their relationship.

Background

The dating rumours began after Disha and Talwiinder were spotted hand-in-hand at singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's wedding.

Talwiinder, who has largely kept his face concealed with paint in his public appearances so far, was seen without it during the celebrations.

A video from the wedding showed him sharing a candid moment with Disha Patani, fuelling speculation about their relationship. The two later returned to Mumbai together, accompanied by Disha's close friend Mouni Roy, and were also spotted at Nupur's reception.