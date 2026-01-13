Disha Patani Spotted Holding Hands With Punjabi Singer Talwinder At Nupur Sanon's Wedding. Internet Reacts

Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwinder sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands at Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur's wedding in Udaipur. Disha Patani and her BFF Mouni Roy were among the attendees who marked their presence at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding. Several videos from the event have gone crazy viral. One video clip featuring Disha Patani and Talwinder caught the internet's attention.

Breaking Down the Video

Talwinder, known for never revealing his face in public, is seen engaged in a chat with Disha in the viral video.

In the video, Disha and Talwinder are seen holding hands while they share a laugh with Mouni's husband, Suraj Nambiar.

The video made its way to Reddit and created a buzz.

"It seems that Disha quickly forms a close bond with everyone after just one meeting," read a comment.

Another comment read, "Damn, they r one hot couple. If this one reaches the altar, Disha definitely upgraded big time."

Speculation got further intensified after the duo was spotted together at the Udaipur airport. Talwinder hid his face under a mask there.

Interestingly, just a few days ago, Disha was in Goa with Arshad Warsi when she was spotted inside a car with a mystery man. The man's face was not clearly visible in the video. The Internet speculated that he could be Talwinder. Take a look at the video here:

Neither Disha Patani nor Talwinder has denied or confirmed the rumours about their relationship.

Disha Patani Was Previously Dating Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani was previously in a relationship with Tiger Shroff. Reports suggested they broke up around mid-2022. However, the couple never accepted their relationship publicly.

Amid the break-up buzz, Tiger Shroff said on one episode of Koffee with Karan that he is single.

Despite the apparent breakup, Disha continues to share a warm bond with Tiger's family. She often interacts with his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff on social media.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Kanguva, a Tamil-language epic fantasy action film directed by Siva.