Advertisement

Amy Jackson And Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick's "Wedding Party" In Italy. See Pics

"Let's go get married baby! you're gonna need to change your IG handle," Ed wrote

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Amy Jackson And <i>Gossip Girl</i> Star Ed Westwick's "Wedding Party" In Italy. See Pics
Amy Jackson with Ed Westwick. (courtesy: edwestwick)
New Delhi:

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's wedding festivities began in Amalfi Coast in Italy. The Gossip Girl star shared some photos from pre-wedding celebrations with family - "a pizza and pasta night" to be precise. The album was sealed with a kiss. The carousel post features the couple posing with family and friends. Ed Westwick captioned the post, "Let's go get married baby! you're gonna need to change your IG handle. Amy Jackson...We did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes (perfect emoji)."

Check out Ed's post here:

Meanwhile, Amy shared some in-flight pictures ahead of the wedding and she wrote, "Let's get married baby."

Ed proposed to Amy Jackson in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January this year and the photos went insanely viral. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot."

Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou. They have a son named Andreas together.

Amy Jackson stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam.. She made her Bollywood debut with Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Amy Jackson, Amy Jackson Wedding, Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Somy Ali Was "Over The Moon" When She Learnt Rekha Was Supposed To Play Her Role In Yaar Gaddar
Amy Jackson And <i>Gossip Girl</i> Star Ed Westwick's "Wedding Party" In Italy. See Pics
Akshay Kumar On <i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Clash With John Abraham's <i>Vedaa</i>: "Not A Big Deal At All"
Next Article
Akshay Kumar On Khel Khel Mein Clash With John Abraham's Vedaa: "Not A Big Deal At All"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;