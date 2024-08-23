Amy Jackson And <i>Gossip Girl</i> Star Ed Westwick's "Wedding Party" In Italy. See Pics

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's wedding festivities began in Amalfi Coast in Italy. The Gossip Girl star shared some photos from pre-wedding celebrations with family - "a pizza and pasta night" to be precise. The album was sealed with a kiss. The carousel post features the couple posing with family and friends. Ed Westwick captioned the post, "Let's go get married baby! you're gonna need to change your IG handle. Amy Jackson...We did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes (perfect emoji)."

Check out Ed's post here:

Meanwhile, Amy shared some in-flight pictures ahead of the wedding and she wrote, "Let's get married baby."

Ed proposed to Amy Jackson in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January this year and the photos went insanely viral. Sharing the pictures along with a ring emoji in the caption, Amy Jackson wrote, "Hell yes." On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, "I hit the jackpot."

Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou. They have a son named Andreas together.

Amy Jackson stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam.. She made her Bollywood debut with Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.