What Amy Jackson's First Christmas As A Mrs Looked Like

Amy Jackson celebrated her first Christmas after her wedding to Ed Westwick and claimed it was her best Christmas yet.

She shared a series of pictures from the celebrations and captioned it, "First Christmas as a Mrs... and the best Christmas yet."

The pictures feature her dressed in a gorgeous white satin dress, posing with her husband and son Andreas. She's also expecting her second child soon.

There were pictures of the sumptuous meals she enjoyed, her son playing the piano, cozying up with Westwick and her beautiful Christmas tree.

There was another shot of her in a lovely red dress, as she aced a mirror selfie.

The pictures were proof that a fun time was had, and it was perfect.

Amy and Ed got married in Italy earlier this year and it was a dreamy affair. It took place in a 16th-century Castello di Rocca Cilento, nestled in the hills of Southern Italy.

It was a 3-day long celebration with a sunset cruise on the Motonave Patrizia along the coast of Ravello, Positano, and Sorrento, followed by the wedding ceremony in the castle the next day. And finally an Italian brunch at Giardini Del Fuenti in Vietri Sul Mare.

For her wedding look, Amy wore an Alberta Ferretti creation, while Westwick opted for an Armani tuxedo.

The guest list included names such as Kelly Rutherford, Jack Whitehall, Daisy Lowe, and Mohammed Al Turki, to name a few.

Amy announced her second pregnancy on October 31, 2024, with her husband Ed Westwick, with a lovely maternity photoshoot.