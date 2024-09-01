New Day, New Pics From Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick's Italy Wedding Album

Just when it seemed that Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's wedding celebrations had concluded, they surprised everyone by sharing photos from the final leg of festivities from their wedding weekend. The actor shared a series of unseen pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram and wrote, "Behind the scenes @castellodiroccacilento. I'm so happy. Thank you to all the guests for everything, for making the energy with us... To my fans/followers, I love you and hope you like us sharing these moments with you. We may not 'know' you all but we hope to spread positivity and love and inspire you in whatever way we can...God bless you all. Xo"

A day ago, Amy Jackson shared a slew of snapshots from the beachside farewell brunch they hosted for their guests at Giardini del Fuenti. The caption read, "What an unforgettable weekend. Our Farewell Brunch with friends and family was everything we could have hoped for. @theblondeflower_ ... who knew a bread-themed tablescape would be exactly what we needed for our revival and survival."

Earlier this week, Amy and Ed shared pictures from their wedding reception, including moments from a candlelit dinner, their dance and more. Captioning the pictures on Instagram, they wrote, "After the ceremony we swayed our way to our candlelight dinner for speeches from loved ones whilst serenaded by violins. A magician wandered the crowd whilst we all chatted and feasted. After that we made our way passed a dessert table named after our beloved Carole and Peter to cut our cake designed by the incredible Chef Damiano Carrara."

Amy Jackson began her acting career in 2010 with the Tamil film Madrasapattinam. Her Bollywood debut was in Ekk Deewana Tha opposite Prateik Babbar, and she also appeared in Rajinikanth's sci-fi film 2.0, which featured Akshay Kumar. The model-turned-actress has since worked in various Telugu and Kannada films, including Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.