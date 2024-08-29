Advertisement

Venice Film Festival 2024: Newlywed Amy Jackson Walks The Red Carpet In Style

Amy Jackson married Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick over the weekend

Venice Film Festival 2024: Newlywed Amy Jackson Walks The Red Carpet In Style
Image Instagrammed by Amy Jackson. (courtesy: AmyJackson)
New Delhi:

Newlywed Amy Jackson walked the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival 2024 with celebrity couturier Alberta Ferretti. Amy Jackson looked stunning as she wore an off-the-shoulder tulle bustier gown embroidered with a cascade of degrade crystals from the Alberta Ferretti Fall Winter 2024 Collection. Amy accessorised her look with jewellery from bvlgari  and a stylish hairdo. Sharing the pictures from the red carpet on Instagram, Amy Jackson wrote, "Such a beautiful night walking the carpet with Queen @albertaferretti at the Opening Ceremony of Venice Film Festival. Wearing @albertaferretti & @bvlgari Glam by the fabulous @giuliopanciera & @nicovincistudio." Take a look:

Sharing the details of Amy's outfit, the Instagram handle of Alberta Ferretti shared a video from the red carpet. The caption read, "For the opening ceremony of the 81st #VeniceFilmFestival, @iamamyjackson wears an off-the-shoulder tulle bustier gown embroidered with a cascade of degrad&#233; crystals from the Alberta Ferretti Fall Winter 2024 Collection." Take a look:

Another video features Amy Jackson and Alberta Ferretti walking the red carpet and posing for the shutterbugs. The caption accompanying the video read, "Mrs. Alberta Ferretti & @iamamyjackson at the opening ceremony of the 81st #VeniceFilmFestival". Take a look:

Meanwhile, Amy married her boyfriend Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in a lavish ceremony in Italy. They shared the first pictures from their wedding over the weekend and they captioned it, "The journey has just begun." Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a devilish debut of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel. Lady Gaga, George Clooney, Daniel Craig, Julianne Moore and Brad Pitt are among the A-listers expected over the next 10 days in Italy's watery city, reported AFP.

Amy Jackson, Venice Film Festival, Alberta Ferretti
