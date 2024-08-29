Venice Film Festival 2024: Newlywed Amy Jackson Walks The Red Carpet In Style

Newlywed Amy Jackson walked the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival 2024 with celebrity couturier Alberta Ferretti. Amy Jackson looked stunning as she wore an off-the-shoulder tulle bustier gown embroidered with a cascade of degrade crystals from the Alberta Ferretti Fall Winter 2024 Collection. Amy accessorised her look with jewellery from bvlgari and a stylish hairdo. Sharing the pictures from the red carpet on Instagram, Amy Jackson wrote, "Such a beautiful night walking the carpet with Queen @albertaferretti at the Opening Ceremony of Venice Film Festival. Wearing @albertaferretti & @bvlgari Glam by the fabulous @giuliopanciera & @nicovincistudio." Take a look:

Sharing the details of Amy's outfit, the Instagram handle of Alberta Ferretti shared a video from the red carpet. The caption read, "For the opening ceremony of the 81st #VeniceFilmFestival, @iamamyjackson wears an off-the-shoulder tulle bustier gown embroidered with a cascade of degradé crystals from the Alberta Ferretti Fall Winter 2024 Collection." Take a look:

Another video features Amy Jackson and Alberta Ferretti walking the red carpet and posing for the shutterbugs. The caption accompanying the video read, "Mrs. Alberta Ferretti & @iamamyjackson at the opening ceremony of the 81st #VeniceFilmFestival". Take a look:

Meanwhile, Amy married her boyfriend Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in a lavish ceremony in Italy. They shared the first pictures from their wedding over the weekend and they captioned it, "The journey has just begun." Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a devilish debut of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel. Lady Gaga, George Clooney, Daniel Craig, Julianne Moore and Brad Pitt are among the A-listers expected over the next 10 days in Italy's watery city, reported AFP.