"Hopeless Romantic" Bride Amy Jackson Shares New Pics From Wedding In Italy

Amy Jackson married Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick at the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Amy Jackson shared new photos from her wedding day on Instagram, on Tuesday. She captioned the post, "A hopeless romantic at heart, I've dreamed of my wedding dress since I was a little girl." Amy added in her post, "Alberta, you didn't just bring that vision to life - you surpassed it in every way. I've always admired your incredible talent and adored wearing your designs over the years, but this gown is by far the most special to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making my dream come true."

Amy added in her post, "To Emily, Federico, Sugar and the whole Alberta Ferretti team - thank you. My wedding look wouldn't have been complete without the perfect touch of diamonds. I'm so grateful to be wearing stunning Chopard diamonds, which made the day even more magical. Thank you to my Chopard family - Caroline, Gaelle, and Jen for giving me that sparkle."

This is what Amy Jackson posted:

Ed proposed to Amy Jackson in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January this year. Sharing pictures from their wedding album over the weekend, Amy Jackson wrote, "The journey has just begun."

The couple also gave a glimpse of their "welcome party."

Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou. They have a son named Andreas together.

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam.. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.