Inside Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick's "First Evening" Of Wedding Celebrations: "Sailing Into Forever With You..."

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are now man and wife. The couple got married in a dreamy ceremony on August 25. The celebration took place at the stunning Amalfi Coast in Italy. Now, the Gossip Girl star has shared a series of photos from the "first evening” of their wedding celebration. In the images, the newlyweds are seen enjoying themselves on a yacht, with the snapshots also capturing joyful moments with their family and friends. In his caption, Ed wrote, “Sailing into forever with you…The first evening of our wedding celebration was a dream - Neapolitan street food by the epic Michelin Star chef Salavtore Lazzetta Rear Restaurant, never ending Spicy Margaritas, and dancing under the stars with our favourite people in the world.”

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, the newlymarried couple, also dropped a montage featuring clips from their welcome party at the Amalfi Coast. Their caption read, “The Welcome Party Let the fun begin! We set sail along the Amalfi Coast with all our friends and family aboard. It was the perfect start to our Love Story Weekend as the sun set behind the Faraglioni Rocks. To our incredible wedding planner Costanza Bianco Bouquet and Giada Elite Villas - your hard work and attention to detail set the tone beautifully for our first day of celebrations. Thank you.”

Oh, and we absolutely loved the photos from Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's white wedding. The couple looked incredibly happy on their special day. “The journey has just begun,” they said in the caption.

Ed Westwick proposed to the love of his life, Amy Jackson, in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January this year. In May, they hosted an engagement party for their friends and family.

In terms of work, Amy Jackson was last seen in Crakk, alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi. On the other hand, Ed Westwick last appeared as Ben in DarkGame.