Video: Plane Crashes Into Italian Highway, Killing Two In Fiery Explosion

The crash caused a large fire and disrupted traffic as emergency services responded. An investigation into the cause is underway.

Authorities launched a manslaughter probe and were examining the wreckage.

A small aircraft crashed onto a highway in Brescia, northern Italy, on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of two people. The victims have been identified as 75-year-old lawyer and pilot Sergio Ravaglia from Milan and his partner, 60-year-old Ann Maria De Stefano.

The incident occurred when the Freccia RG ultralight aircraft nosedived and hit the road, leading to a massive fire and thick black smoke. The crash was captured on video, showing the aircraft descending at high speed before hitting the pavement.

Authorities believe Ravaglia was attempting an emergency landing on the highway but was unable to regain control of the plane, which then spun out and crashed.

Watch the video here: 
 

Two motorists were also injured due to the explosion but survived. Several vehicles were seen near the burning wreckage as drivers attempted to avoid the crash site.

Emergency services arrived quickly, but the plane was already completely destroyed by the fire. The Freccia RG is an Italian ultralight aircraft made of carbon fibre and has a wingspan of around 30 feet.

Italy's National Agency for Flight Safety is sending a consultant to Brescia to support the investigation. Meanwhile, the Public Prosecutor's Office of Brescia has opened a manslaughter investigation and will examine the plane's maintenance history and mechanical condition. 

