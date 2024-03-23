BRB, Busy Checking Out Pictures From Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick's Engagement Party

Amy Jackson shared this image. (courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson's latest Instagram post is pure love. The actress and her fiance, actor Ed Westwick, recently hosted an engagement dinner party for their friends and family. Amy delighted her followers by sharing a series of pictures from the special occasion. In the first picture, Ed and Amy, dressed in elegant white ensemble, were seen engaged in a romantic dance. Up next, we can see a beautiful candlelit table decorated with exquisite flowers. In another image, Amy is seen entering the venue accompanied by her son, Andreas (from her ex-fiance businessman George Panayiotou). The last picture features Amy and Ed sharing a sweet kiss. Did we just hear “aww”?

In her caption, Amy Jackson wrote, “Let the Celebrations Begin 21.03.24 Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world! To Nicholas, the incredible chefs and entire team at L'Atelier Robuchon Mayfair - thank you for making our engagement dinner party so special! We didn't even think it was possible to make the restaurant more beautiful but Warren Bushaway you outdid yourself - pure creative genius!” She accompanied her caption with a red heart and ring emojis.

Amy Jackson's fans and celebrities have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actor Patrick Wilson expressed his support with a string of white heart emojis, while British model Zara Martin exclaimed, "Best night!!!" Fashion designer Nandita Mahtani added her touch with black heart emojis. Makeup artist Nikki shared her admiration, saying, "Wow, so beautiful. Sorry I missed it and love you all beyond."

Take a look at Amy Jackson's post below:

In case you missed it, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got engaged in January. The romantic proposal took place in the picturesque setting of Gstaad, Switzerland. Amy shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption "Hell yes."

On the work front, Amy Jackson made her acting debut in 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. On the other hand, Ed Westwick is well-known for his portrayal of Chuck Bass in the popular TV series Gossip Girl.