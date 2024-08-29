A Round Up Of Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick's Wedding Reception - Candle Light Dinner, Dance, Speeches And More

Bollywood actor Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick's wedding was straight out of a fairytale. Ed proposed to Amy Jackson in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January this year and they got married last week in Southern Italy. The couple have now shared picture-perfect moments from their wedding reception on social media. The post has glimpses of the candle light dinner, the couple's dance and a lot more. Amy and Ed captioned it, "After the ceremony we swayed our way to our candlelight dinner for speeches from loved ones whilst serenaded by violins. A magician wondered the crowd whilst we all chatted and feasted. After that we made our way passed a dessert table named after our beloved Carole and Peter to cut our cake designed by the incredible Chef Damiano Carrara."

See the post here:

Amy and Ed shared pictures from their wedding reception on Wednesday. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Sharing glimpses from their wedding video earlier this week, the couple captioned it, "Nestled in the hills of Southern Italy, we found the 16th century Castello di Rocca Cilento, owned by the incredible Sgueglia family. Stefano, Pina, Tonio and Piera you've created something extraordinary filled with love and warmth - we couldn't have asked for anything more."

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got married in Southern Italy over the weekend. They shared the first picture from their wedding over the weekend and they captioned it, "The journey has just begun."

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam.. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. Amy Jackson was also seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects too. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.