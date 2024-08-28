Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick's Wedding Reception Pics Sealed With A Kiss

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Amy Jackson's Instagram page. The actress has posted a series of pictures from her dreamy wedding reception. Her exquisite white Pronovias gown is truly breathtaking. Meanwhile, Amy's husband, actor Ed Westwick, looked dashing in the same outfit he wore during their wedding nuptials. In the opening frame, the newlyweds share a sweet kiss. The subsequent photos offer more glimpses of the couple from that magical night. Oh, and the majestic five-tier cake that is hard to miss. In her caption, Amy reflects on her journey of working with Pronovias to wearing their dress on her special day. She wrote, “What a night to remember! After years of working with #AtelierPronovias, it's been an absolute dream to finally have them design the dress for my wedding reception. Pronovias, you brought my vision to life in the most perfect way. Thankyou - I couldn't have asked for more… it was truly a full-circle moment.”

On Tuesday, Amy Jackson dropped a video featuring the highlights of their white wedding. The side note read, “Nestled in the hills of Southern Italy, we found the 16th century Castello di Rocca Cilento, owned by the incredible Sgueglia family. Stefano, Pina, Tonio and Piera you've created something extraordinary filled with love and warmth - we couldn't have asked for anything more.”

Before that, the couple jointly dropped a carousel of pictures from D-day. Needless to say, the two looked ravishing. “With the sun setting behind us, surrounded by our dearest friends and family, we exchanged our vows in a moment we'll cherish forever. Our dream was to infuse the beauty of our English garden into our special day, and Federica Sottili made that vision come alive. The secret garden ceremony you crafted was nothing short of enchanting - it was pure magic,” they wrote in their caption.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got married in Southern Italy on August 25. Amy has a son named Andreas with former partner George Panayioto.