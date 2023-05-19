Cannes 2023: Still Can't Get Over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Silver Dress? See The Original Here

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet (Image credit: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's jaw-dropping silver outfit for her first red carpet look at this year's Cannes Film Festival was created by Sophie Couture. Ash, attending Cannes for the 21st year, turned heads in an OTT silver gown with a hood and a black bow - all oversized. It was a divisive, if striking, look and certainly an unexpected one on Aishwarya who generally takes few fashion risks. 10 on 10 for effort in this case though we can't imagine many will like the look - that said, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks better in it than anyone else probably would.

The dress was debuted by Aishwarya at Cannes, per Sophie Couture's Instagram post. The silver sequins are made of aluminum and crystal. The picture of the dress as featured in the post does not have a bow but the original drawing - in the last slide - does.

"Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection," read the caption on Sophie Couture's post.

See the post here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the fifth Indiana Jones film starring Harrison Ford. Ash has represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at Cannes for nearly two decades now. Her first appearance at the film festival was for the screening of Devdas and she was on the jury the next year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is at Cannes with daughter Aaradhya who is her regular travel buddy, was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's acclaimed Ponniyin Selvan, a two-part historical drama based on the Chola dynasty.

Indian celebrities to have walked the Cannes red carpet so far apart from Aishwarya include Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar.