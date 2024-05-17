Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wasn't Mentioned In Film Festival's Post. 'Snubbsters,' Says The Internet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years, walked the red carpet at the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis on Thursday. The actress, who has served a couple of standout red carpet looks over the years, was her stunning self in a Falguni Shane Peacock outfit. In a post shared by the official Instagram handle of Festival de Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture was a part of the slide alongside Omar Sy, Greta Gerwig, Nadine Labaki, Anna Mougladis, Irene Jacob. However, the actress was neither mentioned nor tagged in the post. Needless to say, fans of the actress were upset and filled the comments section of the post. Later, the post was edited and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was name-checked.

The caption on he post read, "Red steps we can't refuse." A quick glance at what the comments section looked like before the post was edited. "How dare you put Aishwarya Rai in second," read a comment. A second comment read, "Aishwarya Rai had to be mentioned too." Another user added, "You couldn't mention Aishwarya Rai in your caption who's been attending Cannes since before Greta Gerwig? The racism that the west holds for Indians will never fail to amaze me." Another user wrote, "Need single post for the OG queen of Cannes Aishwarya Rai." Another fan asked, "Why was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not mentioned?" Another added, "You not @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb is just sad! #snubbsters."

See the aforementioned post here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for over 20 years, represents the cosmetic brand L'Oreal. She is expected to walk the red carpet tonight as well.