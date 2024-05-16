Cannes 2024: Hi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya, Welcome To The French Riviera

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya in Cannes. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just checked into the French Riviera with the usual suspect - daughter Aaradhya on Thursday. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were welcomed at Cannes with a bouquet. They were pictured at Hotel Martinez in the French Riviera. The duo were pictured at the Mumbai airport last night. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pictured wearing an arm sling. The actress will be representing the beauty brand L'Oreal Paris at the festival. Last year, the actress appeared on the red carpet only once for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. She is expected to walk the red carpet twice this year.

See the photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes here:

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Last year, she made her sole red carpet appearance in a silver gown with a giant black bow and an even bigger silver hood and train to go with it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years, has served a couple of standout red carpet looks over the years. At the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, she showed up in a gold mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli, accessorised with coral lips and immaculate hair. A few years later, she was the personification of Cinderella. She was a burst of flower power and inspired by Botticelli's famous painting The Birth Of Venus the following year. We can't wait for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to slay on the red carpet again. Excited much?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.