Cannes 2024: Injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Jet Off To French Riviera

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pictured at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. The actress was spotted leaving for French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival. She was accompanied by her daughter and her regular travel buddy Aaradhya. However, it was her injured hand that caught everyone's attention. Aishwarya was clicked wearing an arm sling on her right hand. Several photos and videos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's airport appearance have been doing the rounds on social media. In the viral pictures, Aishwarya is seen dressed in a black outfit teamed with a blue knee-length coat. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is seen sporting a blue hoodie paired with black pants.

In one of the videos, Aaradhya can be seen helping Aishwarya by taking the actress' handbag from her hand. Aishwarya waved at the media before heading into the Mumbai airport and posed for pictures.

While the actress was tight-lipped about her potential injury, fans expressed their concerns on social media. A fan commented, "Oh my god, what happened? Aishwarya are you okay? Another one wrote, "Such a queen behaviour. She is ready to slay even with an injured arm." "Did anybody notice Aaradhya helping her mom with the handbag? She is already a big girl," an Instagram user wrote. While a fan wrote, "Aishwarya, you will always be a queen. No matter what," another one commented, "Please take care of your arm." Yet another one wrote, "Cannes, Be ready for our queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes journey began in 2002 when she made a red carpet debut wearing a Neeta Lulla saree and heavy gold jewellery for the premiere of her film Devdas. Accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she has since become a regular attendee at the film festival. Once again, she will be representing L'Oreal Paris as one of their brand ambassadors. Joining her at Cannes will be fellow actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, Jacqueline Fernandes and Kiara Advani. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut on Wednesday.