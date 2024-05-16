Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Red Carpet Glory Matched By Her Sparkling Outfit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes 2024 red carpet. (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Is it even Cannes Film Festival without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slaying on the red carpet? The Cannes veteran, who is one of the many Bollywood celebrities attending the film festival this year, walked the red carpet at the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis on Thursday. The actress is representing the beauty brand L'Oreal Paris at the festival. The seasoned Cannes celebrity sprinkled stardust on the French Riviera red carpet as she walked in a dramatic black- white gown with balloon sleeves with a dash of bling. She picked her outfit from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. The former Miss World let her show-stealing ensemble do the fashion talk, keeping it simple and elegant with loosely tied hair and golden hoops. She however was spotted with a cast on her hand as she posed for pictures.

See Aishwarya's magnificent Cannes look:

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan checked into the French Riviera with her travel buddy - daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Thursday. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were welcomed at Cannes with a bouquet. They were pictured at Hotel Martinez in the French Riviera. The duo were pictured at the Mumbai airport last night. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pictured wearing an arm sling.

See the photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes here:

(Image Courtesy: Getty )

For those who do not know, this is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 22nd year at the Cannes Film Festival. The former Miss World has been serving some of the most iconic red carpet looks over the years. Last year, she made her sole red carpet appearance in a silver gown with a giant black bow and an even bigger silver hood and train to go with it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes journey began in 2002 when she made a red carpet debut wearing a Neeta Lulla saree and heavy gold jewellery for the premiere of her film Devdas. She was accompanied by her Devdas co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The next year, she was on the Cannes jury.

Joining her at Cannes this year will be fellow actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, Jacqueline Fernandes and Kiara Advani. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut on Wednesday.