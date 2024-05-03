Throwbacks Of Deepika Padukone From The Sets Of Her Debut Film Aishwarya

Deepika Padukone in a throwback.(courtesy: indrajit_lankesh_)

Keeping up with the spirit of Flashback Friday, we chanced upon some throwback pictures and not just any throwback pictures but those from Deepika Padukone's debut film Aishwarya. The pictures were posted by a fan club dedicated to the actress on X (earlier known as Twitter). "Throwback to Deepika's 'Aishwarya' days shared by director Indrajit Lankesh," read the post. Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with the Kannada film Aishwarya, which released in 2006. The next year, she made her big Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and the rest is history.

Check out the photos here:

Throwback to Deepika's 'Aishwarya' days shared by director Indrajit Lankesh pic.twitter.com/O3vsrvtjZh — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) May 2, 2024

The photos were originally shared by filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh:

Last month, Deepika Padukone shared a post from the sets of Singham Again and she added the hashtags #LadySingham and #ShaktiShetty.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has a super busy schedule ahead. She will star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actress, in February this year, announced that she and husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child.

She had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan last year. The actress was seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika Padukone also attended the 95th Academy Awards last year, where she was one of the presenters.