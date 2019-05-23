Cannes Done, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Fly Home To Mumbai. See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at Mumbai Airport

Highlights Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back after her Cannes duties Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya at Cannes Aishwarya-Aaradhya were spotted at airport after returning from Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made her 18th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year, is now back in India after completing her Cannes duties. The actress was spotted with her 7-year-old daughter Aaradhya at Mumbai airport on Tuesday and she still had the Cannes vibe on - dressed in chic black. Aaradhya, who has been accompanying her mother Aishwarya to Cannes ever since she was born, was in pink. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a veteran at the film festival and is a major star on the red carpet. This year, Aishwarya walked the red carpet twice in two extremely dissimilar and unexpected looks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya returned from Cannes

The 45-year-old actress first walked the red carpet in a Jean-Louis Sabaji fish-cut dress in gold with green undertones. She accessorised the outfit very minimally with just a pair of studs and a sparkly ring from the collections of Boucheron. She was seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya before making her appearance on the red carpet. Aaradhya wore a yellow dress, which matched the colour of Aishwarya's outfit.

On the second day of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet appearance, she wore a white dress of tulle and feathers from the collections of Ashi Studio. Aishwarya had her hair up and painted her lips in a light pink shade.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also set some major fashion goals with her day looks. Soon after she arrived in the French Riviera, she was spotted in a strapless red and white striped maxi-dress, which was designed by Leal Daccarett. Her lips were painted hot-red and she wore a pair of sunglasses with it. She was also seen in denims right after that, which she wore with a plain white top along with a denim cape. This outfit of hers was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan represents the make-up brand L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival. Her fellow ambassadors who also represent the brand are Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019