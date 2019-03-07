Preity Zinta's Rendition Of #15YearChallenge, Dedicated To Her Bestie Is All You Need To See Today

Preity Zinta with her best friend. (Image courtesy: realpz)

We simply love Throwback Thursday posts, especially the ones that feature childhood pictures of Bollywood stars and the reason we brought this up today is because we chanced upon a super cute throwback picture shared by Preity Zinta that will surely make you go "aww." Preity shared a throwback picture of herself along with her friend from childhood days and she looks simply adorable. In her post, the Salaam Namaste revealed that the picture was taken when she was 15-year-old. Preity wrote: "This Thursday is dedicated to my bestie and our #15yearchallenge." She added, "Yaani ki... When we were 15 years old."

The 44-year-old actress also explained the story behind her and her friend's "clueless" expressions in the photograph and revealed that it could be attributed to the fact that the duo had no idea of what the future had in store for them. "Look how clueless we were.... We didn't know what was in our future or what we were going to be except that we would always be friends and we would always be there for each other through our highs and low," read the caption on Preity Zinta's post.

Take a look at Preity Zinta's post here:

Anyone who has been avidly following Preity on social media would know that the actress has a treasure full of throwback pictures and we simply love it when the actress treats her Instafam to some blast from the past posts, which often feature Bollywood stars.

Take a look at some of the posts here:

Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit, co-starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.